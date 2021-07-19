Renasant Bank Has $622,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,993 shares of company stock worth $81,574,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $235.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

