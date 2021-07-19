Renasant Bank Purchases 267 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

