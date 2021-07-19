Renasant Bank Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

