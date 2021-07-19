Renasant Bank Sells 806 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

CVX stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

