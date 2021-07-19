Renasant Bank Sells 898 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $246.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.