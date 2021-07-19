Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea Sells 11,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
