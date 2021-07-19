Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea Sells 11,000 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

