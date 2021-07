Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNWF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Renewal Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Renewal Fuels

Renewal Fuels, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets biodiesel processing equipment and accessories in the United States. The company offers FuelMeister line of biodiesel processors, which allow users to make biodiesel from waste vegetable oil for personal use. It is involved in growing cellulosic feedstock for the biofuels industry.

