Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $307,389.60 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $307,389.60.
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
