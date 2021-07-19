Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $307,389.60 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $307,389.60.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

