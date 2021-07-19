Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

