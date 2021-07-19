Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Daqo New Energy (DQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ):

7/14/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

7/13/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

7/12/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

6/22/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

6/10/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

6/10/2021 – Daqo New Energy is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/1/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. 25,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

