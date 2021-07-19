Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.71 on Monday. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

