Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

