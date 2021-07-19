ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 120,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

