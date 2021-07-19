Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

