Reviewing Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 453.19%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management N/A 0.45% 0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.99 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.