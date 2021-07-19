Reviewing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.90 $257.20 million $5.59 15.96 ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.95 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

