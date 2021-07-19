Reviewing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34%

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.15 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.64 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.12 -$6.10 billion $0.35 74.54

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 5 14 0 2.74

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.