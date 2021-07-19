Rexnord (RXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

