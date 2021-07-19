RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.