Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00.

Twilio stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,394. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

