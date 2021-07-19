RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP Sells $478,050.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $478,050.00.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

RingCentral stock opened at $273.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.32. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

