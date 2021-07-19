ROAD (ROAD) Trading Down 23% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $131,661.68 and approximately $15,505.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00099600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,777.32 or 0.99996737 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

