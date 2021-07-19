Robert J. Traube Sells 8,120 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.78. 56,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

