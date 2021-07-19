Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIME. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mimecast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

