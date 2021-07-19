Robert Letterio Oliva Purchases 13,000 Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Robert Letterio Oliva bought 13,000 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00.

Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

