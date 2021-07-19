Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,573.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

