Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Update

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Monday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

