Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.10% of Dorman Products worth $36,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

