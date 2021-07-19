Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1,364.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Rackspace Technology worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 330,204 shares valued at $15,729,634. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

