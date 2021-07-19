Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.50 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57.

