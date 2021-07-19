Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of East West Bancorp worth $34,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

