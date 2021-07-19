Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 523,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 317,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

