Royal Bank of Canada Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.52.

PNC stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

