Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.
TSE:RUS traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.79. 105,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.37. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$16.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.