Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

TSE:RUS traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.79. 105,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.37. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$16.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9972627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

