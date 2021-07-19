Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 2,068 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.