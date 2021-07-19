Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $3,121,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan S. Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $2,721,600.00.

CVNA stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $311.04. 1,448,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $142.35 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

