Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 107,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,396,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

