SafeCoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $445.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

