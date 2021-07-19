Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 598.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

