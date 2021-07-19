salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,574,347. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 266,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.36 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

