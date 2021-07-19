Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $7,009,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SMTI opened at $36.31 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
