Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sandfire Resources America in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SRAFF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

