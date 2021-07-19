Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

