Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Savara by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Savara by 11.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVRA opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

