SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $365.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as high as $336.64 and last traded at $334.42, with a volume of 5296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.11.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $123,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

