Scge Management L.P. Sells 847,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scge Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $7.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 302,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,203. The stock has a market cap of $554.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

