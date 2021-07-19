Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
SHLRF opened at $295.95 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.93.
Schindler Company Profile
