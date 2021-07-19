Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

SHLRF opened at $295.95 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.93.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

