Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €124.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.22. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.