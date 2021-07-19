Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,800 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $227.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

