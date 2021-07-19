Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

